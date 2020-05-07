Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar. Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 7) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a woman who had been infected with the virus in Qatar once before, bringing the total to 440.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new case of coronavirus. The latest confirmed case, No. 440, is a woman in her 20s who had been working abroad in Qatar before returning to Taiwan last week.

The woman moved to Qatar in late February for work. On March 8, she began to develop telling symptoms, including a sore throat, runny nose, and loss of the sense of taste.

On March 10, doctors in Qatar diagnosed the woman with COVID-19 and began treatment. By April 8, the woman's condition had improved, and after testing negative for the disease twice, she returned to her dormitory where she went into home isolation until April 22.

According to Chen, when she arrived in Taiwan on May 3, she was not presenting any symptoms. Nevertheless, she reported her previous bout with the coronavirus to quarantine officers, who took samples for testing and dispatched her to a quarantine center.

After she tested negative on May 4, she rode a special quarantine vehicle to her house, where she began home quarantine. However, that same day, she began suffering from diarrhea.

On May 5, the health department arranged to have her reexamined. On May 7, she tested positive for COVID-19 again.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital isolation ward. The health department is now in the process of contact tracing those passengers who were on the same flight with her on May 3.

Qatar currently has 17,972 cases and 12 deaths from the disease. The country is continuing to see a steep increase in new cases, with 951 reported on May 5 alone.

The CECC announced that they received 458 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Tuesday. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 66,046 tests for COVID-19, with 64,754 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 25 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's Goodwill Fleet.

Up until now, only six patients have succumbed, while 347 have been released from hospital isolation.