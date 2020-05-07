TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to experience an increase in the number of malware attacks as the country gears up for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) swearing-in on May 20.

Defense officials said on Thursday (May 7) that Taiwan has recently seen malicious activity targeting its infrastructure and high-tech industries. The attacks, identified as originating in Russia and China, could serve as a prelude to more attacks prior to the presidential inauguration, wrote CNA.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp. and privately-owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp. fell victim to malware attacks earlier this week. The two companies’ systems, including electronic payment and income computation, were temporarily compromised as a result of the attacks.

Powertech Technology, an IC backend service provider and chip packing and testing company headquartered in Hsinchu, has also reportedly been hit by a ransomware attack this week. The incident led one of its factories to halt operations temporarily, reported iThome.

A task force has been established to address an expected surge in hacking and other cybersecurity threats, said Cabinet Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka on Thursday (May ７). The government has beefed up countermeasures at energy, finance, transportation, and healthcare facilities, while also sharing relevant intelligence with countries like the U.S. and the Czech Republic, wrote Liberty Times.