Cigarettes more likely to kill instead of saving people from COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A research team from Imperial College London's Public Health Policy Evaluation Unit warned of cigarettes' detrimental effect on Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and remained doubtful of nicotine's preventive claims, after a French study suggested it might protect people from contracting the virus.

The French study sampled 343 hospitalized patients with severe symptoms and 139 who were sent home with mild symptoms from the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. Researchers found only five percent of patients from the sample group were smokers, compared to a national average of 25.4 percent. Combined with similar findings across Paris public hospitals, the study concluded active smokers were protected from the coronavirus, and that nicotine might have played a key role.

The French researchers hypothesized that nicotine combined with nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) expressed in neurons, immune cells, lungs, and blood vessels, which helped block the coronavirus from entering the body.

However, according to the Imperial College London team, several biases exist in the French observational study. They also noted that the study has not yet been peer reviewed.

The British researchers pointed out multiple studies suggesting any form of tobacco might weaken the lungs and actually worsen COVID-19 infections, leading to more deaths.

They suggested countries hoping to flatten the infection curve should implement tobacco control policies rather than promote nicotine use.



Daniel Chen is a researcher and doctoral candidate at Imperial College London's Public Health Policy Evaluation Unit.