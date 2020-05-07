TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A much-hyped talent recruitment program in China has reportedly been swept under the rug as the FBI ramps up its investigation into individuals suspected of serving Chinese interests via the program.

The Thousand Talents Plan (TTP, 千人計畫), or Thousand Talents Program, launched in 2008 to attract talent from home and abroad in areas spanning from scientific research to innovation, has been excluded in Chinese official propaganda, wrote CNA. Chinese authorities have reportedly ordered government mouthpieces to halt the promotion of the project since September 2018.

An official document said to be circulating online states that the plan's name should not appear in any public notice, reported Hong Kong Economic Times. Mentioning of the project has also been censored since April on Weibo and other Chinese social media, reported CNA.

TTP involves recruiting strategically important scientists in key innovation programs, laboratories, state corporations, and high-tech parks. This has raised the eyebrows of the U.S government., which believes it to be a pipeline to channel America’s technologies and intellectual property into China.

A number of U.S. and Chinese nationals have been accused of lying about their roles in this talent program. In Jan. 2020, Harvard University Chemistry Professor Charles Lieber was charged for concealing his ties with the TTP and Ye Yanqing (葉顏沁), who U.S. prosecutors say is a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army, was accused of conducting research on behalf of the Chinese military when studying at Boston University, reported AP.

As of November 2019, at least 72 Taiwanese professionals had enlisted in the TTP, said Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), the Taiwan Affairs Office's (TAO) spokeswoman.