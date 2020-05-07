Taiwan allies send letter to WHO head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five of Taiwan's allies have sent a joint letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus requesting that Taiwan be invited to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

The letter’s signatories include Nicaragua, Palau, Eswatini, Saint Lucia, and the Marshall Islands. The appeal also requested that Taiwan be allowed to participate in all WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities.

The 73rd WHA is scheduled to be held from May 18 to 19 via video conference. WHO principal legal officer Steven Solomon has stated several times that whether Taiwan can participate in the WHA as an observer depends on member states, not the WHO secretariat.

However, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) noted that in accordance with the procedural rules and past practices, the WHO director-general is, in fact, also able to invite observers.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic highlights the urgency and importance of inclusivity and closing gaps within the international health network, the letter stressed, adding that it was necessary and timely to discuss Taiwan’s presence in the assembly.

The signatories also pointed out that incorporating Taiwan into the WHO would greatly enhance the world’s ability to fight and prevent epidemics as well as protect the Taiwanese people's right to health.

The issue of Taiwan's participation has been one of intense contention amid the coronavirus crisis. Foreign Policy magazine recently reported that the U.S. and Japan have asked Australia, the UK, France, and Germany to join them in signing a letter to Tedros requesting attendance in the upcoming WHA meeting.