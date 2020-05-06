In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2020. The Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending the trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space. (Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP)

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol ... In this May 5, 2020, photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top intelligence official, Ratcliffe, is adamant that if confirmed he will not allow politics to color information he takes to the president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

In this May 4, 2020, photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a ... In this May 4, 2020, photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversar... FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday, May 5, for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP OBAMACARE CASE The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

2. RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED The 87-year-old justice underwent a non-surgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone but has no plans to miss the court’s arguments by telephone.

3. WHAT TRUMP PICK FOR DNI POST SAYS Texas congressman John Ratcliffe tells a Senate panel that he won’t allow politics to color intelligence he takes to the president.

4. CHINA PLANS TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION BY 2022 The announcement further cements China’s aspirations to rival the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in outer space exploration.

5. WHO’S CLOSING IN ON SHULA’S HALLOWED MARK New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who with 304 wins needs 44 more to break the NFL record set by the Miami Dolphins icon, who died this week at age 90.