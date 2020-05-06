Taipei (Taiwan News) — A short film produced by Taiwan's 2019 Golden Bell Awards (GBAs) took home an achievement at the Independent Music Awards (IMAs) in the U.S..

Sci-fi short "A-Flight (tie)," which was created by Taiwanese animation company Timothy Motion and Taiwanese director Liao Ren-shuo (廖人帥), won an award at the 18th IMAs in the category of Animation and Stop-Motion, according to the official website.

Liao shared this on Facebook Monday (May 4): "We rang the 'golden bell' internationally! We did it!" adding, "The work has previously been nominated by WorldFest-Houston International Film and Video Festival at the end of April."

Liao, mostly known as Leo, was the art director of 54th GBA and is a renowned Taiwanese designer who specializes in graphic arts and animation. One of his most successful works and winner of the 28th GBAs was Chinese star Zhang Jane's (張靚穎) music video "Dust My Shoulders Off," which was inspired by a handful of famous classical paintings.

This year, the IMA's judges included the American rock band Drowning Pool, Travis' vocalist Fran Healy, and Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock. The awards celebrate the achievements of musicians around the world.



