TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head of Taiwan’s coronavirus response task force called upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide the island nation access to first-hand information about the pandemic for better disease control.

Taiwan, excluded from the WHO, can only access second-hand information about the development of the COVID-19 outbreak, preventing the country from acting fast and efficiently, said Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Minister of Health and Welfare and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The “Iron Minister," which is the moniker Chen has earned for his diligent work and indefatigability, made the plea when speaking to foreign reporters in Taipei on Wednesday (May 6).

"We're unable to see the woods for the trees,” Reuters quoted him as saying, adding that Taiwan could become a gap in global efforts to fight the epidemic if it fails to receive first-hand information for a clearer picture. The nation has lodged complaints against the WHO, including over erroneous case numbers it had for Taiwan and unanswered inquiries about the disease, the report said.

Taiwan had been allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer between 2009 and 2016, when cross-straits relations were more cordial. But the nation has been blocked entry into the assembly due to China’s meddling since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) assumed power.

While many countries around the world are clamoring for Taiwan’s inclusion in the annual health event scheduled for May 17 through 21, not least because of its laudable performance in combating the novel virus, the WHO has reiterated Taiwan’s attendance hinges on the decision of the organization’s 194 member states. Acknowledging approval by the UN member states must be acquired before Taiwan is granted entry to the WHA, Chen said whether the “WHO’s procedural justice was manipulated” is debatable, according to AP.