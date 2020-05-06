TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 6) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 439.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new case of coronavirus. The latest confirmed case, No. 439, is a woman in her 30s who had been studying abroad in the UK before returning to Taiwan last month.

The woman went to the UK in January to attend school in the country. When she returned to Taiwan on April 26, she reported experiencing nasal congestion and fatigue and underwent testing for the virus.

Although she tested negative for the disease, health officials arranged for her to stay in a quarantine hotel on April 27. During her quarantine period, she continued to experience a runny nose, nasal congestion, and an abnormality with her sense of taste.

On May 4, the health department arranged for her to undergo a medical examination. She was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 6 and has been placed in a hospital isolation ward.

Chen made a point to mention that since her arrival in Taiwan, case No. 439 has stayed in a quarantine center and a quarantine hotel, never coming in contact with friends or relatives. He added that the CECC will identify and monitor her fellow airline passengers for signs of the disease.

The CECC announced that they received 634 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Tuesday. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 65,589 tests for COVID-19, with 64,247 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 24 days. Out of 439 total confirmed cases, 348 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's Goodwill Fleet.

Up until now, only six patients have succumbed to the disease, while 339 have been released from hospital isolation.