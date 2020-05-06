TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cross-straits relations have reached a status of “cold stability” as the two sides strive to tackle the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) threat, said a German expert on Monday (May 5).

Gunter Schubert, director of the European Research Center on Contemporary Taiwan (ERCCT) at Germany’s University of Tübingen, provided cross-straits development insights amid the pandemic during a CNA interview. He was in Taiwan to deliver a keynote speech on how the different mindsets of the East and West have influenced their respective disease responses at the invitation of National Chengchi University.

According to Schubert, the public health crisis has resulted in reduced political interaction between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Faced with less pressure from Beijing, the island country has been temporarily spared from having to counter China's unification agenda among others.

Nevertheless, as the U.S. and China are increasingly flexing their military muscle in areas close to the country, the German political scientist cautioned against complacency. Taiwan, which he said appears to lean toward Washington, will find itself hard-pressed to reject calls for assistance in the event of a U.S.-China conflict.

There has been a surge in incidents where Chinese military aircraft have flown close to Taiwanese airspace since the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak began, while the U.S. has conducted 14 missions flying over the Bashi Channel within the past month.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday the Chinese military has become “pushier” in recent encounters between the two navies in the disputed South China Sea. He described the provocative actions as unprofessional and said that they could be a result of “bad seamanship.”