TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Humen Bridge located in Guangdong Province was caught on camera Tuesday (May 5) wobbling up and down while packed with traffic.

Several videos shared online show the highway bridge, which spans the Pearl River and connects Guangzhou to the city of Dongguan, swaying back and forth dangerously, Liberty Times reported.

Guangdong traffic police temporarily shut the bridge down at 3:32 p.m. local time as a safety measure, according to a statement over Weibo.

Chinese officials said the shaking was caused by high winds hitting the bridge, which created a massive vortex.

Continued strong winds caused the authorities to close off the waters around the bridge at 7 p.m., according to the Liberty Times.

Experts told Chinese media that the up and down movement was normal and that within a certain range, it would not affect the safety of driving.

The Guangdong Transportation Group said engineers were sent to inspect the bridge and that preliminary findings found the main structure of the bridge to be undamaged, according to Chinese state-run media.