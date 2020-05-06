UK police say hate crimes against Chinese nationals have tripled. (Pixabay photo) UK police say hate crimes against Chinese nationals have tripled. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of hate crimes against Chinese nationals in the UK sharply increased in the first three months of 2020 and has almost tripled compared to the same period the previous two years.

New data revealed by police across the UK show that at least 267 such offenses, including assaults, robberies, harassment, and criminal damage, occurred between January and March, in the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the country. According to Sky News, police in several areas even said they have already received more reports than they had the entire year of 2019.

Police said a total of 375 Chinese-related hate crimes was recorded in 2018 and 360 in 2019. They also pointed out that these data only represent offenses targeted at Chinese people and that Southeast Asians have been victims of a large number of hate crimes as well.

Commenting on the figure, Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds called the incidents "unacceptable." He stressed that any individuals committing hate crimes or exhibiting racist behavior should "face the strongest possible consequences."

In February, Jonathan Mok, a 23-year-old Singaporean student of Chinese ethnicity was accosted on a London street by thugs, who hurled racist insults at him and punched his face several times. He was told that reconstructive surgery might be necessary due to the extent of the fractures.



Jonathan Mok after being assaulted by racist thugs in London. (Facebook photo)

Since the outbreak began, similar incidents have occurred around the world as anti-China sentiment increases.

On Monday (May 4), the Tokyo police said they had found graffiti in the public bathrooms of Yasukuni Shrine that urged the Japanese to "kill all residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan." Japanese parliament member Yasufumi Fujino also said he had noticed numerous hostile remarks against the Chinese people on Twitter, which he described as irrational and hate-driven.

In Australia, two Chinese students were assaulted by locals at the University of Melbourne before onlookers came to their rescue. Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said she was "appalled" by the attack, according to New Talk.