TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's health tsar on Tuesday (May 5) said that remarks by the World Health Organization's (WHO's) top lawyer on Taiwan's participation in the organization were "bureaucratic" and "irresponsible."

During a press conference on Monday (May 4), Steven Solomon, the principal legal officer for the WHO, stated that the group's 194 member countries will discuss Taiwan's participation as an observer at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 17 in Geneva. He said that the UN and the WHO decided that "there was only one legitimate representative of China within the UN system, and that is the PRC."

Solomon claimed that Taiwan's participation is not a matter for the WHO Secretariat to decide, as it is "not the role of the WHO staff to be involved in geopolitical issues." When asked to comment on Solomon's claims at his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that this is "a bureaucratic response."

Chen said that from his position as a legal consultant, "of course he is going to claim he does that have the authority to make such a decision." However, Chen said the WHO and WHA "have a responsibility to deal with this issue," and he reiterated that it was bureaucratic wording.

The health minister then said that regardless of whether it was "a decision 46 or 49 years ago, it could have been changed seven or even two years ago." Criticizing the WHO's intransigence, Chen said: "to meet the world's health and human rights needs, regardless of whether there is a wrong or something hasn't been achieved, of course changes should be made."

Chen concluded that Solomon's blanket statement that the decision was made 49 years ago was an "irresponsible answer." That same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that only Taiwan has the legal authority to represent itself and that the WHO should "free itself" from Beijing's control.