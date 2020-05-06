Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $4.17, or 20.5% to settle at $24.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $3.77, or 13.9% to $30.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 8 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 9 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $2.70 to $1,710.60 an ounce, silver rose 31 cents to $15.11 an ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.50 Japanese yen from 106.73 yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0907.