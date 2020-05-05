People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy and imposed social distancing, in her... People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy and imposed social distancing, in her effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

McCormick Cafe manager Charli Perry, left, looks over an order with server Jane Goodridge as the restaurant reopened Monday, May 4, 2020 in Billings, ... McCormick Cafe manager Charli Perry, left, looks over an order with server Jane Goodridge as the restaurant reopened Monday, May 4, 2020 in Billings, Mont. The state is slowly opening up its economy as some other states extend shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. service sector plunged into contraction territory for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction. It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation mired in the Great Recession.

In April, all major categories fell sharply with the business activity index dropping to 26, the lowest reading on record, while the new orders index fell to 32.9 and the employment index dropped to 30.