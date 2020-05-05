Helio G85 delivers HyperEngine enhancements for sustained performance and longer gameplay

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today unveiled its Helio G85 mobile gaming-focused chipset. The newest addition to the Gaming G Series family packs a 1GHz GPU and HyperEngine enhancements to enable powerful and smooth gaming on mobile devices.

MediaTek's Helio G85 delivers peak performance while maximizing battery life for an incredible gaming experience with dynamic resource management technology. In addition to its HyperEngine technology, the Helio G85 brings devices incredible AI camera features for advanced imaging, integrated voice wake-up (VoW) to minimize power use, inertial navigation for more accurate location information and dual 4G SIM capabilities for reliable connectivity.

"MediaTek is expanding our Helio G family to give device makers more options in designing smartphones that deliver an elite gaming experience," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's wireless business unit. "The Helio G85 delivers a combination of impressive performance, minimal power consumption and a range of other gaming enhancements so users can enjoy fast and smooth gameplay."

The MediaTek Helio G85 packs an Arm Mali-G52 GPU with a peak of 1GHz. Equipped with MediaTek's proprietary HyperEngine, the Helio G85 achieves a Manhattan benchmark score up to 25fps, delivering an ultra-smooth gaming experience. The chipset's octa-core CPU integrates two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 processors that operate at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating at up to 1.8GHz.

MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology

MediaTek's HyperEngine combines various technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience by enabling sustained performance and longer gameplay. With HyperEngine's performance optimization features, gamers can expect smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay, along with intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors. Additionally, the Helio G85's connectivity enhancements deliver faster response times between the smartphone and cell tower, providing more reliable connectivity. Users can simply defer calls while gaming without the data connection dropping.

Additional features of the Helio G85 include:

Incredible AI Camera : The chipset boosts the performance of AI camera tasks such as object recognition (Google Lens), smart photo albums, scene detection and segmentation with background removal, as well as bokeh shot enhancements.

: The chipset boosts the performance of AI camera tasks such as object recognition (Google Lens), smart photo albums, scene detection and segmentation with background removal, as well as bokeh shot enhancements. Multi-Camera Smartphones with Premium Quality : The Helio G85 gives devices makers the opportunity to create a wide range of multi-camera smartphones for more consumer choice. Device makers can design smartphones with any mix of wide angle, telescopic, macro and sensor sizes up to 48MP. Additionally, the Helio G85 includes a multitude of hardware accelerators, including a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures and more. The chipset can also perform ultra-fast recording up to 240fps.

: The Helio G85 gives devices makers the opportunity to create a wide range of multi-camera smartphones for more consumer choice. Device makers can design smartphones with any mix of wide angle, telescopic, macro and sensor sizes up to 48MP. Additionally, the Helio G85 includes a multitude of hardware accelerators, including a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures and more. The chipset can also perform ultra-fast recording up to 240fps. Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) : The chipset has built-in VoW capabilities that minimize the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

: The chipset has built-in VoW capabilities that minimize the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant. Highly Accurate Inertial Navigation : The Helio G85's inertial navigation technology provides an accurate location whether users are underground, driving through tunnels or in any other situations where GNSS services are unavailable.

: The Helio G85's inertial navigation technology provides an accurate location whether users are underground, driving through tunnels or in any other situations where GNSS services are unavailable. Dual 4G SIM: With its support for dual 4G SIM, the chipset provides exceptional voice and video call quality via VoLTE/ViLTE services, along with enabling a faster connection setup time, more reliable coverage and lower power consumption from either SIM connection.

MediaTek's Helio G family of gaming-optimized solutions includes the G90 Series of Helio G90 and G90T chipsets, along with the Helio G80 and Helio G70 chipsets. With cutting-edge gaming performance enhancements, AI camera features and advanced connectivity and multimedia features, the Helio G series chipsets are bringing consumers around the world superior smartphone gaming experiences.

For more details visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/helio-g.

