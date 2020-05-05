TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Maokong Gondola and Taipei Zoo will suspend services for maintenance for 19 days in May and 10 days in June, respectively, according to their press releases.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said that the Maokong Gondola conducts an annual overhaul and testing of its equipment to make sure that the system is safe and stable, explaining that the maintenance work is usually arranged in May before the thunderstorm season from June to August.

This year the annual overhaul will take place from May 11 to May 29; therefore, operation of the gondola will be suspended, with service resuming on May 30.

The gondola’s mean availability in 2019 was 99.9 percent, the same as in 2018, which shows that the system was operating stably, according to the TRTC, which added that the gondola is one of the best-performing POMA gondola systems in the world.

Taipei Zoo, which is located close to the Maokong Gondola, will temporarily close its doors from June 15 – 24 for building maintenance and various cleaning works, according to a press release issued by the zoo. The zoo will reopen on June 25.



(Taipei Zoo photo)