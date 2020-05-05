  1. Home
Taipei fire chief tenders resignation over KTV fire which took 6 lives

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je wants to wait until full report has been completed

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 18:02
The Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Taipei City's Linsen North Road  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City fire chief Wu Jun-hung (吳俊鴻) tendered his resignation Tuesday (May 4) to take responsibility for the April 26 blaze which killed six people at a KTV parlor.

A preliminary investigation found that several fire prevention systems, such as fire alarms and automatic sprinklers, had been turned off at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV while repair work was going on in the 14-story building.

While city government officials said Wu’s decision showed his sense of responsibility, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) wanted to wait until a definitive report about the fire was completed before deciding on his fate, CNA reported.

The city administration said its priorities were improving supervision and making sure such a tragedy could not happen again. Officials felt sorry they had been unable to protect the citizens’ lives but would not evade their responsibility, a deputy mayor said.

Since the fire, large-scale inspections have targeted entertainment venues ranging from KTVs to movie theaters, leading to the temporary closure of several sites while fire safety was being improved, reports said.
KTV fire
Cashbox Partyworld KTV
Taipei City Government
Fire Department

