TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (May 5) said that only Taiwan has the legal authority to represent itself and that the World Health Organization (WHO) should "free itself" from Beijing's control as member countries decide on whether to include Taiwan in the organization as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) rages.

During a press conference on Monday (May 4), Steven Solomon, a legal consultant for the WHO, stated that the group's 194 member countries will discuss Taiwan's participation as an observer at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 17 in Geneva. He emphasized that it is not a matter for the WHO Secretariat to decide as it is "not the role of the WHO staff to be involved in geopolitical issues."

In response, MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) during a press conference on Tuesday reiterated that U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 only dealt with the issue of "Chinese representation" and did not touch on Taiwan. Ou said that the two resolutions do not give communist China the right to represent the people of Taiwan in the UN and its specialized agencies.

She said that China "has no right to represent the 23 million people of Taiwan in international organizations," reported SET News. She added that only the "democratically-elected government of Taiwan has the right to represent the people of Taiwan in the WHO and to be responsible for the health and well-being of the people of Taiwan."

Ou then called on the WHO to "abandon its mode of biased thinking and rigid political considerations and free itself from the control of the Chinese government's control" to allow Taiwan to participate in the global fight against the virus, reported hk01.