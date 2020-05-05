Researchers try to decipher relations between brain size with intelligence (Unsplash photo) Researchers try to decipher relations between brain size with intelligence (Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of researchers discovered a new way to measure the intelligence of human beings and found the rate of blood flow into the brain might better indicate why we are smarter than other primates rather than comparing the size of skulls.

It is reasonable to assume that increases in intelligence proceed in parallel with the growth of brain size: the number of nerve cells and metabolic rate mount almost proportionally as the brain becomes larger, said Roger Seymour, professor emeritus of physiology, University of Adelaide.

According to him, the brain is like an energy-expensive computer in which more than 80 billion neurons and up to 1,000 trillion synapses (connections between neurons) make up the information processing. In the massive amount of energy the brain consumes, synapses use up to 70 percent of it, and the blood flow that carries oxygen to the brain is the backbone of how synapses function.

Based on this fact, the researchers used ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging to determine the size of the internal carotid arteries, which send the blood flow to the cerebrum through the base of the skull. The idea is that when more blood goes into the brain, the more active the synaptic activity is, which allows for complicated brainwork.

By comparing the size of internal carotid arteries of various primates and hominins, the researchers debunked some previous assumptions. The early human species, Australopithecus, better known as Lucy, actually only had two-thirds the blood flow of a chimpanzee or orangutan and half that of a gorilla despite its rarely large brain volume.

The view that Lucy must be smarter than these primates based on brain size is questionable.

Other research, however, indicates that intelligence is determined not just by the amount of fuel the brain can receive but also by how efficiently it works. Larger brains not only have more neurons but also have fewer connections between these neurons, which means "lean, yet efficient connections."

This explains why people with larger brains might better distinguish crucial information from fluff and can use relatively low amounts of energy to maximize the speed of information processing.

These findings reveal one truth: a bigger brain might make you smarter, but not as much as efficient brain plumbing will.