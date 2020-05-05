File photo of China's Navy in joint drills with Russia in 2014 File photo of China's Navy in joint drills with Russia in 2014 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Using the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as a window of opportunity to attack Taiwan would be too costly and damage the more important goal of national rejuvenation, according to a retired Chinese general known as a hawk.

With his comments, military strategist Qiao Liang (喬良) went against the current tide of ultra-nationalism in China, according to a report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post on Monday (May 4).

He said the country’s ultimate goal, a good life for 1.4 billion Chinese people, would not be served by launching an attack against Taiwan, so the island should not be Beijing’s top priority.

Even if an offensive by the People’s Liberation Army might not lead to a declaration of war by the United States, the latter might still join forces with its allies in the region to impose damaging economic sanctions and cut off China’s maritime lifeline in the South China Sea, according to statements by Qiao on the country’s social media.

The retired Air Force major general also unexpectedly named Taiwan as not exclusively a “Chinese domestic issue.” The island is a key problem between the U.S. and China, and can only be resolved if the rivalry between Washington and Beijing is also resolved, the South China Morning Post quoted Qiao as saying.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, China has been sending its warplanes and jets close to Taiwan, while the U.S. has reacted by flying mainly surveillance aircraft in the area.