TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the world is grappling with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and looking into China’s role in the origin and spread of the disease, Reuters published an exclusive report on Monday (May 4), revealing that an internal Chinese document suggested that Beijing be prepared for a spike in global hostility towards the communist country — one that could eventually result in war with the United States

Citing undisclosed sources, the Reuters report said that the Chinese document was presented early last month by the Ministry of State Security to Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平). The document included the striking assertion that "Global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the Tiananmen Square crackdown."

The Reuters report said that the Chinese document emerged from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), which falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of State Security.

U.S.-China relations have been tense in recent months in the wake of the COVID-10 pandemic, which has been fueling U.S. President Donald Trump's longstanding push to bring manufacturing back from overseas.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that China had misled the world on the spread of the coronavirus: "I think, personally, they made a horrible mistake, and they didn't want to admit it."