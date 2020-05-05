  1. Home
  2. World

High anti-China sentiment may lead US and China to war: Chinese internal document

Internal document says global anti-China sentiment at highest since Tiananmen Square crackdown

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 16:56

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the world is grappling with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and looking into China’s role in the origin and spread of the disease, Reuters published an exclusive report on Monday (May 4), revealing that an internal Chinese document suggested that Beijing be prepared for a spike in global hostility towards the communist country — one that could eventually result in war with the United States

Citing undisclosed sources, the Reuters report said that the Chinese document was presented early last month by the Ministry of State Security to Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平). The document included the striking assertion that "Global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the Tiananmen Square crackdown."

The Reuters report said that the Chinese document emerged from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), which falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of State Security.

U.S.-China relations have been tense in recent months in the wake of the COVID-10 pandemic, which has been fueling U.S. President Donald Trump's longstanding push to bring manufacturing back from overseas.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that China had misled the world on the spread of the coronavirus: "I think, personally, they made a horrible mistake, and they didn't want to admit it."
Reuters
Xi Jinping
COVID-19
coronavirus
anti-China
Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

1 more Taiwanese sailor tests positive for coronavirus
1 more Taiwanese sailor tests positive for coronavirus
2020/05/04 21:20
Taiwan's hot air balloon festival postponed but not deflated
Taiwan's hot air balloon festival postponed but not deflated
2020/05/04 16:36
Taiwanese self-discipline key to virus prevention success: Malaysian official
Taiwanese self-discipline key to virus prevention success: Malaysian official
2020/05/04 16:15
Wearing face masks prevented spread of coronavirus in Taiwan: CECC
Wearing face masks prevented spread of coronavirus in Taiwan: CECC
2020/05/04 16:01
Coronavirus catalyzes decoupling from China in supply chains
Coronavirus catalyzes decoupling from China in supply chains
2020/05/04 15:51