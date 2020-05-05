  1. Home
Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical gas stations hit by malware attack

CPC Corp., Taiwan gas stations were the target on Monday May 4

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 16:08
A Formosa Petrochemical gas station 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A day after top oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan became the target of a malware attack, its privately held competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp., suffered a similar ordeal, reports said Tuesday (May 5).

The company said it had shut down its computer system but its refining and petrochemical activities had not been affected, CNA reported. Its gas stations would be unable to compute their income for the day, but otherwise, the stations were operating normally and serving customers.

While technical experts were working on restoring the system to normal, it was impossible to tell when the task would be completed, Formosa Petrochemical said.

In Monday’s (May 4) ransomware attack on CPC, payment by VIP cards or electronic transaction apps had become impossible, though cash and credit cards were still acceptable. The oil company named identity theft as the likely target of the malware attack on its systems.
