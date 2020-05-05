TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – British-Taiwanese fashion designer Apu Jan will launch his latest package designs for McDonald's Taiwan on Wednesday (May 6).

McDonald's and London-based fashion label APUJAN, founded by Taiwanese designer Apu Jan (詹仆) in 2012, will launch their new package designs for burgers, drinks, and McFlurrys —highly stylized wrapping that makes extensive use of the color black.

Some of the burgers, made of cuttlefish juice, will even have a black appearance as well, according to the fast-food giant.



(APUJAN photo)

McDonald's and APUJIAN previously collaborated in 2019 with a set of meals influenced by Chinese calligraphy.

This time, in addition to the black theme, Apu Jian says he is incorporating stars, space ships, and pterodactyls to convey a sense of childlike wonder: "We used to draw on wrapping paper randomly, freely — back when we were kids. In those moments, our thoughts seemed to float away to a distant world between reality and dreams."



(APUJAN photo)