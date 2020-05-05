  1. Home
  2. Culture

McDonald's Taiwan's latest fashion makeover to feature UK-based designer

Taiwanese-born designer Apu Jan leads quotidian McDonald's into world of high fashion

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 15:45
McDonald's design themed black. (APUJAN photo)

McDonald's design themed black. (APUJAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – British-Taiwanese fashion designer Apu Jan will launch his latest package designs for McDonald's Taiwan on Wednesday (May 6).

McDonald's and London-based fashion label APUJAN, founded by Taiwanese designer Apu Jan (詹仆) in 2012, will launch their new package designs for burgers, drinks, and McFlurrys —highly stylized wrapping that makes extensive use of the color black.

Some of the burgers, made of cuttlefish juice, will even have a black appearance as well, according to the fast-food giant.


(APUJAN photo)

McDonald's and APUJIAN previously collaborated in 2019 with a set of meals influenced by Chinese calligraphy.

This time, in addition to the black theme, Apu Jian says he is incorporating stars, space ships, and pterodactyls to convey a sense of childlike wonder: "We used to draw on wrapping paper randomly, freely — back when we were kids. In those moments, our thoughts seemed to float away to a distant world between reality and dreams."


(APUJAN photo)
ApuJan
McDonald's
fashion
designer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's first transgender government official gets fashion makeover
Taiwan's first transgender government official gets fashion makeover
2020/04/28 12:30
Paul Smith sends 'love and friendship' to Taiwan
Paul Smith sends 'love and friendship' to Taiwan
2020/04/18 17:31
Taipei unveils artistic manhole covers
Taipei unveils artistic manhole covers
2020/04/13 10:26
McDonald’s chicken ad draws ire of farmers in Taiwan
McDonald’s chicken ad draws ire of farmers in Taiwan
2020/03/04 15:20
Fashion retailer Bossini reportedly closing all 51 Taiwan stores this year
Fashion retailer Bossini reportedly closing all 51 Taiwan stores this year
2020/03/03 17:49