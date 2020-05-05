Minister without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (center) predicts NT$1 trillion worth of investments by May 20 Minister without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (center) predicts NT$1 trillion worth of investments by May 20 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total value of investments in Taiwan by Taiwanese businesses returning from overseas was likely to reach NT$1 trillion (US$33.55 billion) by May 20, government officials said Tuesday (May 5).

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) launched the program to attract more Taiwanese businesses back home as a trade war erupted between the United States and China, with tariffs making exports more difficult for the numerous Taiwanese companies which had invested in the communist country.

By the time the president will be sworn in for her second and final term, on May 20, the businesses will have invested a total of NT$1 trillion back in the country, resulting in the creation of more than 80,000 jobs, CNA quoted Minister without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) as saying.

The total amount included NT$200 billion in investments already executed last year, with a further NT$325.3 billion planned for this year, he said. The minister also calculated the impact of the investments as 1.7 percent of Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product for 2020.

Economic growth for the first quarter of the year stood at 1.54 percent, better than Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore, Kung said, while the unemployment rate had only risen by 0.04 percent.

