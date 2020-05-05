TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese vaccine manufacturer Adimmune Corporation (國光生技) announced Monday (May 4) that one of the company's candidate vaccines for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been proven effective in animal trials.

According to Adimmune, the animal testing was orchestrated by Chang Sui-Yuan (張淑媛), a professor at the National Taiwan University (NTU) Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Biotechnology. The company said Chang and her team have applied the vaccine to coronavirus-infected laboratory mice and found that the mice have developed neutralizing antibody titration of the deadly virus.

Adimmune hailed the new findings as an important milestone for Taiwan and said the company will collaborate with the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) to launch live human trials of the coronavirus vaccine. It added that the human testing will proceed as soon as possible once it receives approval from the country's legal department, reported Storm Media.

Although the results of the vaccine testing have injected hope into the Taiwanese medical world, Adimmune chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) previously pointed out that the production process of the vaccine would be a challenge. He said an independent production line would have extremely high costs due to the unstable and contagious nature of COVID-19, reported Anue.