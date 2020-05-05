  1. Home
Taiwan announces zero new coronavirus cases

Nine Taiwanese returnees from India have symptoms of coronavirus

  235
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 14:36
CECC team demonstrating proper handwashing. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 5) announced that there were zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), but nine Taiwanese returnees from India are exhibiting potential symptoms of the disease.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Chen announced no new cases of the virus, leaving the total at 438. Chen also announced that of the 129 Taiwanese nationals who arrived on a charter plane from India on Monday evening (May 4), nine have suspicious symptoms of the disease and have been sent to a quarantine center following medical examinations.

The CECC announced that 530 additional cases related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 64,958 tests for COVID-19, with 63,587 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 23 days. Out of Taiwan's 438 total confirmed cases, 347 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Goodwill Fleet.
