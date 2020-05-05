US bombers fly near NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (May 4), the Twitter account Aircraft Spots, which tracks military air movements, revealed that two U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers flew from Guam to the East China Sea, nearing Taiwan's northeastern maritime border along the way.

The flight path showed that the two bombers departed from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam for the East China Sea, marking the 15th U.S. military flight to approach Taiwan's borders since April, reported CNA.

Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文), the spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense (MND), pointed out that the Air Force maintains full control over the sea and air surrounding the Taiwan Strait.

Many of the previous military flights involved variants of the P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft and the C-135 Stratolifter transport plane. These missions serve to maintain U.S. presence in the region while keeping an eye on Chinese military developments amid the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.