  1. Home
  2. Politics

US bombers fly near NE Taiwan

Two B-1B bombers took off from Guam, conducted mission in East China Sea

  166
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/05 14:08
Supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber (Twitter, Aircraft Spots photo)  

Supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber (Twitter, Aircraft Spots photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (May 4), the Twitter account Aircraft Spots, which tracks military air movements, revealed that two U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers flew from Guam to the East China Sea, nearing Taiwan's northeastern maritime border along the way.

The flight path showed that the two bombers departed from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam for the East China Sea, marking the 15th U.S. military flight to approach Taiwan's borders since April, reported CNA.

Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文), the spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense (MND), pointed out that the Air Force maintains full control over the sea and air surrounding the Taiwan Strait.

Many of the previous military flights involved variants of the P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft and the C-135 Stratolifter transport plane. These missions serve to maintain U.S. presence in the region while keeping an eye on Chinese military developments amid the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Taiwan
US
Anderson Air Force Base
P-3C Orion
Wuhan coronavirus
pandemic
East China Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's hot air balloon festival postponed but not deflated
Taiwan's hot air balloon festival postponed but not deflated
2020/05/04 16:36
Taiwanese self-discipline key to virus prevention success: Malaysian official
Taiwanese self-discipline key to virus prevention success: Malaysian official
2020/05/04 16:15
Wearing face masks prevented spread of coronavirus in Taiwan: CECC
Wearing face masks prevented spread of coronavirus in Taiwan: CECC
2020/05/04 16:01
China should stop using suppression tactics against Taiwan: KMT
China should stop using suppression tactics against Taiwan: KMT
2020/05/04 15:24
Taiwan among 19 countries to take part in US Air Force video conference
Taiwan among 19 countries to take part in US Air Force video conference
2020/05/04 15:00