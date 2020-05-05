Umer Nabi cycles on top of rollers inside his home in Burzahamahe, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 28, 2020. Lockdown f... Umer Nabi cycles on top of rollers inside his home in Burzahamahe, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 28, 2020. Lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time athletes have had to practice their sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

An ultra-marathon runner Hamid Aziz practices on the roof of an abandoned community hall outside his house in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir, Apri... An ultra-marathon runner Hamid Aziz practices on the roof of an abandoned community hall outside his house in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir, April 21, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Aziz to his home. “By staying home, we can win this fight against the unknown opponent before facing a known opponent on the track,” Aziz says. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Weightlifter Bashir Ahmed practices at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 21, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pand... Weightlifter Bashir Ahmed practices at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 21, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Ahmed to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri wushu champion Aijaz Hassan practices inside his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 29, 2020. Like many other athletes, the c... Kashmiri wushu champion Aijaz Hassan practices inside his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 29, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Hassan to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new. “Last year I was able to do my practice at the indoor stadium near my home. But this year the lockdown has forced me and many others like me to practice at home,” Hassan says. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri football coach Qudsiya Altaf poses for a photograph during practice inside a school compound that belongs to her father, near her home in Sri... Kashmiri football coach Qudsiya Altaf poses for a photograph during practice inside a school compound that belongs to her father, near her home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 20, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Altaf to her neighborhood. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri football coach Qudsiya Altaf, right, and her sister Kabra Altaf, a judo champion, practice inside a school compound that belongs to their fat... Kashmiri football coach Qudsiya Altaf, right, and her sister Kabra Altaf, a judo champion, practice inside a school compound that belongs to their father, near their home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 20, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted the sisters to their neighborhood. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Weights lie next to a makeshift bench of tin boxes and wooden plank covered with thermocol inside the room of weightlifter Bashir Ahmed in Srinagar, I... Weights lie next to a makeshift bench of tin boxes and wooden plank covered with thermocol inside the room of weightlifter Bashir Ahmed in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 21, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Ahmed to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri wushu artist Aliza Shah, left, practices along with her sister Kaifa Shah inside their home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19,... Kashmiri wushu artist Aliza Shah, left, practices along with her sister Kaifa Shah inside their home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted the sisters to their home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time athletes have had to practice their sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri wushu artist Aliza Shah, left, practices along with her sister Kaifa Shah inside their home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19,... Kashmiri wushu artist Aliza Shah, left, practices along with her sister Kaifa Shah inside their home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted the sisters to their home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time athletes have had to practice their sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged under-construction wooden ergometer at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled... Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged under-construction wooden ergometer at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 24, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Hussain to his home. He says going out for practice with others is too high a risk but his priority remains to keep fit. So, he made the wooden Ergometer which still doesn’t have cable and weights to properly work on. “It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like,” Hussain says. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri Taekwondoin Afreen Hyder practices in her apartment's corridor in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19, 2020. The 20-year-old martia... Kashmiri Taekwondoin Afreen Hyder practices in her apartment's corridor in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 19, 2020. The 20-year-old martial arts player shares a two-bedroom apartment with her parents in the region’s main city of Srinagar. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time she has had to practice her sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Boxing gloves of Eyed Akeel Khan lie on the floor of the room where he practices in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2020. Like many oth... Boxing gloves of Eyed Akeel Khan lie on the floor of the room where he practices in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Khan to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time he has had to practice his sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri boxer Eyed Akeel Khan practices inside his house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2020. Like many other athletes, the corona... Kashmiri boxer Eyed Akeel Khan practices inside his house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Khan to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time he has had to practice his sport at home. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has restricted athlete Afreen Hyder to a small space in Indian-controlled Kashmir where she finds it difficult to do the martial arts routines she needs to keep fit.

The 20-year-old shares a two-bedroom apartment with her parents in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Under the virus lockdown, she is left with only one area where she can practice Taekwondo: the apartment’s hallway.

“I’ve ended up practicing in a place where I dislike doing it most,” Afreen said. “I keep going because my parents are very supportive.”

The coronavirus lockdown for Kashmir’s 7 million residents isn’t the first time she has had to practice her sport at home.

Last summer she spent months inside her home after India scrapped the region’s statehood and semi-autonomy and imposed harsh curbs on civil rights and communications, including a shutdown of the internet, cellphone networks, landline telephones and cable TV.

Athletes are among the people who suffer, said Aijaz Hassan, a wushu champion.

While the virus lockdown keeps people inside their homes, Srinagar’s lone indoor stadium has been converted into a quarantine center.

“Last year I was able to do my practice at the indoor stadium near my home. But this year the lockdown has forced me and many others like me to practice at home,” Hassan said.

For Kayaker Vilayat Hussain, going out to practice with others is too high a risk. So he made a wooden exercise machine which still doesn’t have proper cables or weights. “It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like,” Hussain said.

“It is not the first time that I have missed playing in the national games. Last year too we missed the tournaments because of the political lockdown,” he said.

Ultra-marathon runner Hamid Aziz said he practices near his home not only to maintain his fitness but also to fight the coronavirus by limiting the chance of infections.

“By staying home, we can win this fight against the unknown opponent before facing a known opponent on the track,” Aziz said.