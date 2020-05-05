BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/05/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2405 Down 15
Jul 2359 Down 19
Jul 2389 2399 2341 2387 Down 15
Sep 2377 2377 2320 2359 Down 19
Dec 2334 2343 2290 2311 Down 35
Mar 2290 2315 2263 2277 Down 40
May 2253 2303 2252 2265 Down 41
Jul 2250 2299 2250 2261 Down 42
Sep 2265 2276 2257 2257 Down 44
Dec 2255 Down 45
Mar 2265 Down 45