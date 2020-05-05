BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2405
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2359
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2389
|2399
|2341
|2387
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2377
|2377
|2320
|2359
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2334
|2343
|2290
|2311
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2290
|2315
|2263
|2277
|Down
|40
|May
|2253
|2303
|2252
|2265
|Down
|41
|Jul
|2250
|2299
|2250
|2261
|Down
|42
|Sep
|2265
|2276
|2257
|2257
|Down
|44
|Dec
|2255
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2265
|Down
|45