BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2405 Down 15 Jul 2359 Down 19 Jul 2389 2399 2341 2387 Down 15 Sep 2377 2377 2320 2359 Down 19 Dec 2334 2343 2290 2311 Down 35 Mar 2290 2315 2263 2277 Down 40 May 2253 2303 2252 2265 Down 41 Jul 2250 2299 2250 2261 Down 42 Sep 2265 2276 2257 2257 Down 44 Dec 2255 Down 45 Mar 2265 Down 45