New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|107.20
|Up
|1.10
|May
|103.90
|105.55
|103.40
|105.55
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|108.45
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|105.10
|108.30
|104.95
|107.20
|Up
|1.10
|Sep
|106.45
|109.35
|106.15
|108.45
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|108.35
|111.05
|108.00
|110.30
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|110.20
|112.60
|110.00
|112.25
|Up
|1.25
|May
|111.40
|113.80
|111.25
|113.45
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|112.75
|115.00
|112.45
|114.65
|Up
|1.20
|Sep
|114.05
|116.20
|113.60
|115.80
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|115.70
|117.80
|115.15
|117.35
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|118.90
|Up
|1.10
|May
|119.75
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|120.60
|120.60
|120.55
|120.55
|Up
|1.10
|Sep
|121.30
|121.30
|121.25
|121.25
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|122.15
|122.15
|121.95
|121.95
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|122.55
|Up
|1.10