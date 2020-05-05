  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 107.20 Up 1.10
May 103.90 105.55 103.40 105.55 Up 1.10
Jul 108.45 Up 1.20
Jul 105.10 108.30 104.95 107.20 Up 1.10
Sep 106.45 109.35 106.15 108.45 Up 1.20
Dec 108.35 111.05 108.00 110.30 Up 1.20
Mar 110.20 112.60 110.00 112.25 Up 1.25
May 111.40 113.80 111.25 113.45 Up 1.20
Jul 112.75 115.00 112.45 114.65 Up 1.20
Sep 114.05 116.20 113.60 115.80 Up 1.15
Dec 115.70 117.80 115.15 117.35 Up 1.10
Mar 118.90 Up 1.10
May 119.75 Up 1.10
Jul 120.60 120.60 120.55 120.55 Up 1.10
Sep 121.30 121.30 121.25 121.25 Up 1.10
Dec 122.15 122.15 121.95 121.95 Up 1.10
Mar 122.55 Up 1.10