ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' two-year loan spell at Besiktas has come to a premature end.

Karius was replaced as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper by Alisson Becker following a forgettable display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old keeper went to play in Turkey but had a turbulent time with Besiktas, reportedly filing a complaint to FIFA about unpaid wages.

Writing on Instagram about the early termination of his contract, Karius said Besiktas “refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut” during the pandemic.

“It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot," he said.

Karius cannot play for Liverpool this season if and when the English season restarts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports