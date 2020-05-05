A civic worker is seen through the peephole of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's room, as he waits to fill a swab test form for the photog... A civic worker is seen through the peephole of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's room, as he waits to fill a swab test form for the photographer, at the hotel where Maqbool is in quarantine in Mumbai, India, April 24, 2020. Maqbool was tested positive for COVID-19 with dozens of other journalists, who were then moved collectively to a hotel turned quarantine center. He left his wife and children home alone to deal with a sealed building, anxious relatives and the stigma of being related to someone who had caught the virus. On the seventh day, the test from his second swab test turned out negative and he was allowed to return home to be under home quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)