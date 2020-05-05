  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Altered reality of the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/05 00:06
Vendors wait for customers at a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The market has moved from its usual home to a ...
Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery, in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thu...
Pallbearers, Louis Mercier, right, and Allan Pottier, left, prepare to carry the body of a 105-year-old woman as they prepare her for funeral at a mor...
People buy fruit and vegetables at a shop in Naples, Monday, April 27, 2020. Region Campania allowed cafes and pizzerias to reopen for delivery Monday...
NYPD and MTA officers wake up a sleeping passenger before directing him to exit the 207th Street A-train station, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the New...
A woman wearing mask and gloves, prays on the grave of her mother who died from the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Babol, ...
A civic worker is seen through the peephole of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's room, as he waits to fill a swab test form for the photog...
The graves of those that have died during the previous weeks are seen at the Vila Formosa cemetery, during the new coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo, ...
Gala, 7, speaks with her friend and classmate Oliver, 6, as they jump on the walls of their courtyards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 ...
A man walks at 31 slum during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 28, 2...
Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Apr...
Home care worker Rosalinda De Pooter, right, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, pets her client Josephine Claes' dog, as they play a ...
Inmates gather around the corpses of two inmates during a prison riot in Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 27, 2020. Peru's pr...
The body Raimundo Costa do Nascimento, 86, lies on a bed as the family mourns and a funeral worker in protection gear gets ready to pick up the body, ...
Rodrigo Bessa, left, attends the burial of his mother Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wedn...
An elderly man partially covers his face with a mask protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as he smokes a cigarette, in Pamplona, north...
Firemen spray disinfectants along a street during a continuing enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Taguig, M...

The restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus are easing in some areas, but life remains altered.

The New York City subway system, long celebrated for its all-night service, has started to close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to increase cleaning of trains and stations. That means police and outreach workers clear trains every night. The system has always been a haven for the city’s homeless, and has only become more so during the crisis.

Images from around the world this week reflected the new reality. In Kansas, a farmers market moves to a sprawling parking lot to allow shoppers to keep their distance from one another. In Paris, undertakers seal bodies in double-layer bags and ferry them to cremations that relatives are not allowed to attend.

In many places, the death and disruption the virus has wrought was hard to escape. In São Paulo, rows and rows of caskets sat just barely covered with dirt. Inmates in Lima, Peru, who complain authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of the virus inside their prison, have rioted.

But there were also some signs of hope that a more normal life was returning. People bought fruit and vegetables at a shop in Naples, where regional authorities have allowed cafes and pizzerias to reopen for delivery.