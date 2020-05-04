TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An additional sailor from the Panshih (磐石艦) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (May 4), putting the total number of sailors confirmed to have contracted the virus at 36.

From the Panshih (磐石艦) 31 sailors were originally confirmed to have the disease, which sent a shock wave through Taiwanese society and prompted the isolation of 713 other crew members from the Goodwill Fleet, CNA reported.

As the isolation period neared its end, they were screened for the virus again on Sunday. Four crew members from the Panshih tested positive. All other sailors on the other two Goodwill Fleet ships have been cleared as healthy and asked to conduct self-monitoring at home.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced the latest test results on Monday evening. The newly confirmed case, which had showed a weak positive result, was at first temporarily categorized as negative, but after later being confirmed as sick, the navy member was hospitalized for treatment.

So far, 36 navy members aboard the Panshih have been confirmed to have the virus, three of who have since tested negative three times and been released from the hospital, while the remaining 33 are still being hospitalized for treatment.

The remaining 344 Panshih crew members who tested negative are now allowed to self-monitor at home.