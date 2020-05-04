(Taiwan in the US Twitter photo) (Taiwan in the US Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of State initiated the #TweetForTaiwan movement, which urges the world to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) by tweeting supportive posts, Liberty Times reported on Monday (May 4).

The U.S. Mission to the UN (USUN) immediately responded to the movement, stating that the purpose of the UN is to hear all voices and the act of banning Taiwan from entering is an insult to both the Taiwanese and the UN itself.

The movement has gained traction among U.S. officials and members of Congress, including John Barsa, the acting U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio; both have posted tweets to express their support. Congressman Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also retweeted tweets related to the movement.

At the U.S Department of State, Acting Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak translated several related tweets into Spanish to show his support for the #TweetForTaiwan movement.

Taiwanese Twitter users have left messages under the supportive tweets to express their gratitude for these expressions of support for Taiwan.