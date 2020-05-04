  1. Home
New designs to celebrate upcoming presidential inauguration in Taiwan

Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) conveys political ideals through abstract designs

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/04 18:29
(Nieh's Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's newest commemorative products for the upcoming Presidential and Vice Presidential Inauguration highlight the courage and confidence of the Taiwanese people in the face of adversity.

Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) created these latest designs, which include stamps and labels for alcoholic beverages.

Nieh's designs draw their inspiration from anti-authoritarianism, according to the event coordinator, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC).

GACC and Nieh worked with the Chunghwa Post (中華郵政) and the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (台灣菸酒股份有限公司) to launch a set of stamps and liquors marking the May 20 inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

The designs use abstraction to illustrate Nieh's meanings. "The stamps take contemporary aesthetic approaches to convey the ideas of pluralistic values and affection for home," he explained on Facebook.


(Nieh's Facebook photo)

In other designs, Tsai and Lai wear white shirts and look upon the sky with a smile. Nieh wanted to showcase that the government officials are friendly: "they are normal people just like us," he said.

The designs can be found on Taiwan Beer Ale and OMAR Single Malt Whisky, among other brands.


(Nieh's Facebook photo)


(Nieh's Facebook photo)


(Nieh's Facebook photo)
