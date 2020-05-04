TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan on Monday (May 4) confirmed it has suffered a malware attack, resulting in gas stations across the country being unable to accept payment by CPC VIP cards or electronic transaction apps.

CPC said it had been experiencing a system outage since noon after falling victim to a ransomware attack and that all employees at its headquarters have been advised not to access the company's online systems. Meanwhile, customers are asked to pay for their gas with cash or by credit card until the system is up again.

CPC Vice President Fang Jeng-zen (方振仁) said the source has not been found but that the motivation behind the attack was likely identity theft. He added that immediately following Monday's cyberattack, CPC executives held an emergency meeting on how to boost the company's information security, reported ETtoday.

According to Yahoo News, the CPC website has crashed, and several gas stations have been temporarily shut down. The oil refiner said a team of technicians is currently working on resolving the problem and that it will continue to provide updates.