In this photo provided by the Vilanova nursing home, resident Mr Chatal smiles during a fake wedding with a nurse on April 25 2020 in Corbas, central ... In this photo provided by the Vilanova nursing home, resident Mr Chatal smiles during a fake wedding with a nurse on April 25 2020 in Corbas, central France. The nursing staff of a care home in Lyon decided 45 days ago that rather than lock residents in their rooms as the government urged, the staff would lock themselves in the home with residents so as not to deprive the elderly of their freedom. The home has had zero virus cases so far. (Valerie Martin via AP)

LYON, France (AP) — As the coronavirus scythed through nursing homes, cutting a deadly path, Valerie Martin vowed to herself that the story would be different in the home she runs in France.

The action she took to keep COVID-19 at bay, to stop it from infecting and killing the vulnerable older adults in her care, was both drastic and effective: Martin and her staff locked themselves in with the 106 residents.

For 47 days and nights, staff and residents of the Vilanova nursing home on the outskirts of the east-central city of Lyon waited out the coronavirus storm together, while the illness killed more than 9,000 people in other homes in France.

On Monday, Martin and 12 other colleagues who stayed in the home for the full duration were planning to end their quarantine.

They were coming out with an uplifting victory: Coronavirus tests conducted on the residents and staff all came back negative.