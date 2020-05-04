TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) party on Sunday (May 3) called on Chinese officials to abandon their antiquated strategy of suppressing Taiwan at every opportunity, exclaiming “Don’t ignore the Taiwanese people's right to health because of cross-strait politics.”

The KMT issued a statement Sunday stating that observer status or full participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) is the expectation of the vast majority of people in Taiwan. Since the country's first application for observer status, filed in 1997 under the name of “Republic of China,” that expectation has never changed, the party added.

Since 2017, China has consistently opposed Taiwan’s requests to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA), which will be held online this month.

The KMT actively promoted policies aimed at easing cross-strait relations with an eye toward increasing Taiwan's participation, which came to fruition beginning in May 2009, when Taiwan was able to observe proceedings at the annual WHO conference for four consecutive years.

The Sino-centric party called on Chinese authorities to forgo its bullying tactics and suppression of Taiwan and not to ignore the Taiwanese people's right to health. The party also urged the Democratic Progressive Party-led (DPP) government to deal with the crux of cross-strait relations and continue fighting for participation in the WHO in a reasonable and legal manner.

The statement pointed out that the party would firmly support any flexible and rational strategy that helps Taiwan return to the WHO and that it hopes both sides of the Taiwan Strait can share the same civil attitude of the 2016 WHA.

The party then recalled that at that edition of the assembly, Taiwan and China were both able to seek common ground while putting political differences aside to protect the rights and interests of the 23 million people in Taiwan and create a win-win situation for both sides as well as the rest of the world.