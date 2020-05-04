TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was invited to a video conference hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Force (PACAF) Commander Charles Q. Brown Jr. on Wednesday (April 29) to discuss with 19 countries approaches to fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected 3.5 million people worldwide as of Monday (May 4).

"This virtual meeting of nineteen Air Force leaders really highlighted the importance and agility of air power in support of whole of government efforts to combat COVID-19," said PACAF's foreign policy advisor, Brian Woo, according to a statement released by the organization on Saturday (May 2). "It was an extremely timely event," he added.

The two-hour meeting touched upon how the air forces of 19 countries have been engaged in tasks and cooperation across the Indo-Pacific during the pandemic. Taiwan's Air Force on Monday confirmed the existence of such a meeting, but it declined to discuss further, citing the event's confidential nature.

Taiwan was among the 19 countries invited to the conference, along with Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. "The world is going to be different. How we operate, how we train and how we can connect are going to be different, but opportunities to engage virtually like this and throughout our organizations will be critical in ensuring peace and security in the region," Brown said.