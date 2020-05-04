  1. Home
Sunday earthquake in E. Taiwan destroys urns at cemetery

Ashes of dozen people scatter across columbarium in Taitung

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/04 14:44

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that shook eastern Taiwan on Sunday failed to harm the living, but the same cannot be said for the deceased.

The tremor caused a number of urns at a cemetery to dislodge and smash on the floor, scattering the remains of a dozen people, CNA reported on Monday (May 4).

The earthquake, which registered as a 4 on the intensity scale in Taiwan's eastern county of Taitung, caused a total of 12 urns on two floors of a columbarium at the No. 9 cemetery in Chenggong Township to fall to the ground and break.

The township office will arrange for family members impacted by the fiasco to identify the urn shards and help them recover as much ash remains as possible.

Facebook users posted photos of the broken urns and scattered ash, leading one person to muse, "Shouldn't [the niches] be locked at regular times after the yearly worshiping period has ended?"
