TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 4) announced there was one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which took nearly a month to diagnose, bringing the total to 437.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new case of coronavirus. The latest confirmed case, No. 437, is a woman in her 30s who had been studying abroad in the U.S. before returning to Taiwan last month.

The woman went to the U.S. on Jan. 24 to attend school in the country. When she returned to Taiwan on April 9, she was not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease.

While undergoing home quarantine, she was confirmed to have come in contact with confirmed case No. 383, prompting authorities to have her undergone home isolation on April 11. During her home isolation period, she did not begin to develop a runny nose until April 15, which she attributed to allergies and did not report to authorities.

On April 24, when her home isolation period had ended, she notified the health department that she was experiencing a runny nose and nasal congestion.

She was then tested for COVID-19 and the result was a "weak positive." Officials placed her in a negative pressure isolation ward on April 30.

Out of caution, she was then examined and tested for the disease on April 30, May 1, and May 2, before finally officially being diagnosed with the disease on May 3.

As the latest case is imported, Taiwan has extended its streak of no new local infections to 22 days. Out of Taiwan's 437 total cases, 347 were imported, 55 were local, and 35 came from the Goodwill Fleet.

Up until now, only six have succumbed to the disease, while 334 have been released from hospital isolation