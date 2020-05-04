TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) said on Monday (May 4) that the military is looking for opportunities to join the U.S.-led RIMPAC naval drills held biennially in the Pacific region.

"We are still seeking an opportunity" to take part in this year's Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or simply the RIMPAC, said Yen at a legislative session on Monday morning. He acknowledged that so far the military has not received an invitation from the U.S.

The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday (April 29) that it would host the world's largest maritime exercises from mid-August through the end of the month, reducing the usually five-week exercises down to two. The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement that it aims to "conduct a meaningful exercise with maximum training value and minimal risk to the force, allies and partners, and the people of Hawaii."

Taiwan has never been invited to the RIMPAC, while China, having been included as an observer several times, has been an active partner since 2014. However, the U.S. "disinvited" China in 2018 due to its militarization of islands in the South China Sea.

In addition, Yen affirmed that the annual Han Kuang Exercise would take place as planned if the coronavirus situation remains under control on the island. Live-fire drills are scheduled for July, while computer-aided war games may be postponed to September, according to the Ministry of National Defense.