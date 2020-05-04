  1. Home
Taipei Film Festival releases unconventional poster design

2020 Taipei Film Festival's poster design features a wild but cold style to showcase pure humanity.

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/04 11:24
Poster for 2020 Taipei Film Festival (Taipei Film Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The upcoming 2020 Taipei Film Festival (台北電影節) released its event poster last Friday (May 1) which was designed by award-winning Taiwanese graphic designer Liao Chun-yu (廖俊裕), also known as Liao kid (廖小子), according to the official festival website.

The festival poster design features an eccentric, cold style to showcase pure humanity.

Liao is famous for his unique design style: passionate, rebellious, and colorful. However, the film festival poster he created this year does not fall under his usual themes but is instead a result of experimentation and personal breakthroughs.


Liao Chun-yi, aka Liao kid, has a vibrant design style. (Liao's Facebook photo)

The organizer stated that the design's theme, "Pure," is expressive and explosive with its incorporation of "laser ray" patterns. Liao told Shopping Design magazine he tried to reflect his environment and express himself freely and honestly using only black and white.

Liao said sometimes people are forced to make choices they would rather not because of certain societal pressures. However, this year's design attempts to showcase the senses of being purely straightforward, reported Shopping Design.

"Humanity is actually quite complicated, but if we look at ourselves honestly then we can be pure and free," Liao explained.

The film festival announced that the Taipei Film Awards and International New Talent Competition have been canceled due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival is slated to run from June 25 to July 11. More information will be released on May 25 on the festival's official website.


2020 Taipei Film Festival poster. (Taipei Film Festival photo)
