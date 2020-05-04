  1. Home
Mercury to hit 35 degrees in northern Taiwan

Mostly warm and sunny weather expected across Taiwan, chance of afternoon showers in mountainous areas

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/04 11:55
High temperatures expected across Taiwan on Monday. 

High temperatures expected across Taiwan on Monday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An average high of 30 degrees Celsius is forecast for all of Taiwan on Monday (May 4), with daytime highs expected to push above 35 degrees in Taipei, New Taipei, and mountainous areas and river valleys in the country's south, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As warm weather prevails, the bureau warned that the ultraviolet (UV) index is expected to hit high levels in most parts of the nation that will put people at risk of harmful sun exposure. For Hualien and Penghu County, the UV index will reach extreme levels.

While cloudy to sunny skies are forecast around Taiwan, afternoon showers are expected in the nation's mountainous areas, the CWB said, advising people wanting to take part in mountain activities to be alert to the possibility of sporadic downpours.

Air quality around Taiwan is expected to range from good to fair, though high levels of air pollution may be observed in northern Taiwan at night.

The bureau also warned of low visibility on the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands Monday due to thick fog and low clouds, urging local residents to proceed with caution when going outdoors.


(CWB photo)
