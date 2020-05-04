TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is driving Europe to recalibrate its relations with China, which has embarked on a “suicidal public relations campaign” amid the health crisis, according to a French researcher.

Antoine Bondaz, a fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), a Paris-based think-tank, said Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy reflects its sense of insecurity as seen by its desperate attempts to cast itself as a victim of the virus outbreak, wrote CNA.

He was referring to an incident in which Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) penned an article alleging that French legislators supported Taiwan attacking WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with racist remarks. Bondaz called the act shameful and labeled it as proof that China has blatantly mounted a fake news campaign in Europe.

While China remains an indispensable partner of France, Bondaz believes France will reconsider how it engages with China in the future, as will many European countries. He echoed the opinion of Josep Borrell, EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, who warned of the economic union’s over-reliance on China and called for relocating business operations out of the East Asian nation to secure greater control of strategic industries.

Bondaz, who is also a senior lecturer at Sciences Po, a university in Paris for political science and international studies, said Beijing will not budge on the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA), “to avoid appearing weak.” Nevertheless, Taiwan has gained unprecedented international publicity in Europe for its handling of the coronavirus while China’s tainted image has served to remind Europeans of the many values they share with the island nation, CNA quoted him as saying.