TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 300 sailors from the Taiwanese Navy’s “Goodwill Fleet” returned home on Monday morning (May 4) after completing a 14-day quarantine, but those who had been aboard the ship with several confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections are still waiting for a second round of testing this afternoon.

Buses arranged by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) drove to two quarantine sites in Taoyuan City early Monday morning to pick up 367 sailors who previously served on the Goodwill Fleet’s Cheng Kung-class frigate Yueh Fei and the La Fayette-class frigate Kang Ding, as they were released at around 5:30 a.m. Most of the sailors opted to take the buses, which the MND said would drop them at or near their residences.

The sailors are asked to monitor their health for two more weeks and measure their temperatures twice a day. They are also encouraged to stay home and wear a mask indoors.

Their peers from the Panshih fast combat support ship, however, are less fortunate. After four sailors from the Panshih were on Sunday evening (May 3) confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, despite their not having developed any symptoms, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced that 346 sailors would undergo another test on Monday before they could be discharged.

The Panshih’s crew includes 35 coronavirus cases as of Monday. It and the two frigates comprised the Goodwill Fleet that visited Taiwan's ally Palau and conducted training exercises in the Pacific from March 12 to April 9.

A MND probe into the Navy’s negligence is still ongoing. Five sailors on board the Panshih had reported fever — a common symptom of the coronavirus — during their mission, but all crew members from the three ships were discharged six days after the fleet docked in Kaohsiung. It was not until three sailors had tested positive for the virus that all of them were recalled for collective quarantine.

An initial investigation indicated that the fleet commander had failed to report the sailors’ conditions to the operation center. The MND has also been questioned for not having had sufficient measures in place to screen the health of returning sailors, thus allowing them to leave the fleet after only a brief quarantine on their ships.