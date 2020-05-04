TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced over the weekend of a Taiwanese dance crew performing in a blackface bellboy routine in a Taipei nightclub, which also has a discriminatory entry policy against foreigners.

On Saturday (May 2) video appeared on TikTok showing the dance troupe Luxy Boyz imitating a Ghanian "Coffin Dance," a viral online meme in which pallbearers gyrate to a beat as they bear a coffin on their shoulder. However, in this case, the Taiwanese dancers took the deliberate extra step of applying dark-colored makeup to perform in blackface.

A foreign PhD student at National Chung Hsing University (NCHU) of African descent spotted the video and shared it on his Facebook page on Sunday (May 3). In his post, he wrote that four Taiwanese men had been spotted dressed in blackface recreating an African pallbearer dance and responded by saying, "Not sure if I should be surprised." He then wrote the following statement:

"Being unaware of history and race-related matters, even if they happened in the West, can only be an excuse for so long. It’s 2020, dunno how much longer they think they can play the ignorance card."

In the video, four men of Asian descent rise up from beneath the stage dressed as bellboys with brown makeup crudely smeared on their faces and sunglasses covering their eyes. Ironically, a number of foreigners can be seen dancing in the crowd with glee.

Just in front of center stage is a man who appears to be of African descent at first dancing enthusiastically. However, after his Caucasian friend points at the dancers, his mood appears to change and his friend seems to try to console him.

Many comments below the PhD student's post were apologetic and called on Taiwanese society to become better educated about racist practices such as blackface. "I apologize on behalf of some ignorant Taiwanese peoples," wrote one Taiwanese person.

Another Taiwanese person wrote: "I apologize that I wasn't aware that this has been problematic and racism at first. Honestly, though the Taiwanese society has excelled in most hardware or political aspects, the moral values and the sense of consideration of most people still need to progress." A foreigner then responded by saying, "We love Taiwan, and there is no anger to be had. Yes, it is ignorance, but it's so widespread it's almost like an institutionalized purposeful gap in education about the world at large. It's not any individual's fault."

In an apparent advertisement for the blackface performance, a nightclub located on Zhongxiao East Road, Section 4 in Taipei City's Da'an District on Friday (May 1) posted an image of the dance group dressed up in blackface. Since April 24, the nightclub has been enforcing a discriminatory policy requiring all foreigners to present their passports and proof of the date of entry, while not asking the same of Taiwanese.

After a Taiwanese YouTuber Louis Li (李育群) posted a blackface video in 2018, Gabriel Carranza, an African American vlogger who goes by the handle Blaxican, created his own response video which he posted on YouTube and Facebook with both English and Chinese subtitles. In the video, Carranza points out that blackface has been used to dehumanize, suppress and stigmatize African Americans and says that "it's impossible to separate blackface from my people and its history."

Carranza then explained that in the past, African Americans in Hollywood films were highly limited to only play roles of servitude such as maids, butlers, or slaves. He compared Li's blackface appearance on YouTube to the Hollywood use of blackface, in which white actors played African Americans in highly stereotyped, exaggerated roles, such as a "rapist, a bugler, or a thief. An overall buffoon, just a stupid ignorant person."

Taiwan News contacted Luxy Boyz for comment on the performance but has yet to receive a response.

The controversial version of the dance performed in blackface:

Another version of the dance performed without blackface makeup: