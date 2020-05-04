FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, a sign advises people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the "Welcome to... FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, a sign advises people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign amid a shutdown of casinos along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Nervous travelers, spotty air service, health risks _ the battered global tourism industry is facing unprecedented uncertainty in the wake of the new coronavirus. Millions of workers are laid off or furloughed, and it will likely take years for the industry to get back to the strong demand it was seeing just six months ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, a man walks past a closed subway station during the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in downtown... FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, a man walks past a closed subway station during the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in downtown Madrid, Spain. Nervous travelers, spotty air service, health risks _ the battered global tourism industry is facing unprecedented uncertainty in the wake of the new coronavirus. Millions of workers are laid off or furloughed, and it will likely take years for the industry to get back to the strong demand it was seeing just six months ago. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

A cyclist watches Greylag geese walk past in a sparsely populated Hyde Park area of central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the s... A cyclist watches Greylag geese walk past in a sparsely populated Hyde Park area of central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday May 3, 2020. Many Greylag Geese from eastern Sweden, Finland and east central Europe migrate to winter in southern Europe, some in London. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

People in a sparsely populated Hyde Park, with the Serpentine lake, in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the ... People in a sparsely populated Hyde Park, with the Serpentine lake, in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday May 3, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

Two families who gave permission to be photographed, maintain social distancing while talking to each other outside a home in Hampstead, north London,... Two families who gave permission to be photographed, maintain social distancing while talking to each other outside a home in Hampstead, north London, Sunday May 3, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Victoria Jones / PA via AP)

A man wearing a face mask stands at a bus stop next to a recently painted piece of street art by The Artful Dodger (A. Dee) entitled 'NHS Dedication M... A man wearing a face mask stands at a bus stop next to a recently painted piece of street art by The Artful Dodger (A. Dee) entitled 'NHS Dedication Mural', thanking national health service workers, during the coronavirus lockdown in the Elephant and Castle area of London, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In this Friday, April 24, 2020, photo, a Muslim performs prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in Dhaka, Ba... In this Friday, April 24, 2020, photo, a Muslim performs prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is struggling to keep its number of infections in check as community transmission of the virus has invaded the common people across the country. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

Indians stand in queue to buy liquor after liquor shops reopened after weeks during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. India ... Indians stand in queue to buy liquor after liquor shops reopened after weeks during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. India on Sunday reported the biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases as the country of 1.3 billion enters the 40th day of a nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the... An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the Armed Forces' efforts to thank the workers, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

In this April 10, 2020, photo, a man rides a bike along the embankment of the Moskva River in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. As countries acr... In this April 10, 2020, photo, a man rides a bike along the embankment of the Moskva River in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. As countries across the world seek to get their economies back on track after coronavirus lockdowns are over, some people are encouraging the use of bicycles as a way to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus,... In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Moscow, Russia. A Russian epidemiologist says the sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases recorded over the past week reflects increased testing. Russia on Sunday reported more then ten thousand new cases, nearly double the new cases reported a week ago and the first time the daily tally went into five digits.(AP Photo/Sophia Sandurskaya)

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, a doctor looks a et a computer screens of a tomography scan machine at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, Sat... In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, a doctor looks a et a computer screens of a tomography scan machine at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Russian epidemiologist says the sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases recorded over the past week reflects increased testing. Russia on Sunday reported more then ten thousand new cases, nearly double the new cases reported a week ago and the first time the daily tally went into five digits.(AP Photo/Sophia Sandurskaya)

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at... In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Russian epidemiologist says the sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases recorded over the past week reflects increased testing. Russia on Sunday reported more then ten thousand new cases, nearly double the new cases reported a week ago and the first time the daily tally went into five digits.(AP Photo/Sophia Sandurskaya)

Faced with 19,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort.

India reports more than 2,600 infections, its biggest single-day jump, and new coronavirus cases in Russia exceed 10,000 for the first time. Bangladesh also saw its biggest one-day increase.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he was so sick from the coronavirus that doctors had discussed what to say if he had died.

Six months ago, the global tourism industry was celebrating a record year for travel. Now, it’s decimated and facing a recovery that could take years.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Sunday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

Seven nights a week, President Donald Trump’s reelection team is airing live programming online to replace his trademark rallies made impossible for now by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago's mayor is cracking down on house parties that violate Illinois’ stay-a-home order issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But New York City's mayor is praising the city's residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There was worrying news from Afghanistan, where in a random test of 500 people in Kabul, the capital city, nearly a third tested positive.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

—- 2: The number of new coronavirus cases that China is reporting.

IN OTHER NEWS:

—- Cycling activists from Germany to Peru are advocating for more bike lanes or for wider existing ones, as bikes emerge as a transportation option once coronavirus lockdowns are eased.

—- A Moroccan ex-convict volunteers to help his elderly neighbors cope with coronavirus lockdown.

