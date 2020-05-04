  1. Home
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/04 00:05
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at...
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, a doctor looks a et a computer screens of a tomography scan machine at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, Sat...
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus,...
In this April 10, 2020, photo, a man rides a bike along the embankment of the Moskva River in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. As countries acr...
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the...
Indians stand in queue to buy liquor after liquor shops reopened after weeks during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. India ...
In this Friday, April 24, 2020, photo, a Muslim performs prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in Dhaka, Ba...
A man wearing a face mask stands at a bus stop next to a recently painted piece of street art by The Artful Dodger (A. Dee) entitled 'NHS Dedication M...
Two families who gave permission to be photographed, maintain social distancing while talking to each other outside a home in Hampstead, north London,...
People in a sparsely populated Hyde Park, with the Serpentine lake, in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the ...
A cyclist watches Greylag geese walk past in a sparsely populated Hyde Park area of central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the s...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, a man walks past a closed subway station during the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in downtown...
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, a sign advises people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the "Welcome to...

Faced with 19,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort.

India reports more than 2,600 infections, its biggest single-day jump, and new coronavirus cases in Russia exceed 10,000 for the first time. Bangladesh also saw its biggest one-day increase.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he was so sick from the coronavirus that doctors had discussed what to say if he had died.

Six months ago, the global tourism industry was celebrating a record year for travel. Now, it’s decimated and facing a recovery that could take years.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Sunday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

Seven nights a week, President Donald Trump’s reelection team is airing live programming online to replace his trademark rallies made impossible for now by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago's mayor is cracking down on house parties that violate Illinois’ stay-a-home order issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But New York City's mayor is praising the city's residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There was worrying news from Afghanistan, where in a random test of 500 people in Kabul, the capital city, nearly a third tested positive.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent viral spread is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

—- 2: The number of new coronavirus cases that China is reporting.

IN OTHER NEWS:

—- Cycling activists from Germany to Peru are advocating for more bike lanes or for wider existing ones, as bikes emerge as a transportation option once coronavirus lockdowns are eased.

—- A Moroccan ex-convict volunteers to help his elderly neighbors cope with coronavirus lockdown.

