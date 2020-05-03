All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 25

Montreal at New England ppd.

Toronto FC at Miami ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago ppd.

Philadelphia at Columbus ppd.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

FC Dallas at Colorado ppd.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Vancouver at Portland ppd.

Houston at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 26

Atlanta at Orlando City ppd.

New York at D.C. United ppd.

San Jose at Cincinnati ppd.

Nashville at New York City FC ppd.

Wednesday, April 29

Minnesota at Columbus ppd.

New England at Toronto FC ppd.

Miami at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Vancouver at San Jose ppd.

Saturday, May 2

Orlando City at Montreal ppd.

Vancouver at Toronto FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Portland ppd.

D.C. United at Seattle ppd.

New York City FC at New England ppd.

Columbus at New York ppd.

Colorado at Minnesota ppd.

Chicago at FC Dallas ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday, May 3

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta ppd.

San Jose at Houston ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia ppd.

Miami at Nashville ppd.

Wednesday, May 6

Houston at Orlando City ppd.

New York at Cincinnati ppd.

LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.

Saturday, May 9

Montreal at Columbus ppd.

Miami at Chicago ppd.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Atlanta at Philadelphia ppd.

Houston at D.C. United ppd.

New England at Cincinnati ppd.

Minnesota at Orlando City ppd.

FC Dallas at Nashville ppd.

Portland at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Sunday, May 10

New York at LA Galaxy ppd.

Wednesday, May 13

Toronto FC at New York City FC ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota ppd.

Philadelphia at Nashville ppd.

Seattle at San Jose ppd.